Ceasefire Gridlock: Stalled Talks Amplify Gaza's Desperation

GAZA CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Ceasefire discussions in Gaza are reaching an impasse as negotiators clash over Israeli troop withdrawal from the Palestinian territory. Sources involved in the Doha talks report continuous discussions around a U.S.-backed proposition for a 60-day ceasefire but remain divided on essential conditions.

The situation in Gaza has escalated, with medics reporting a deadly incident where Israeli forces allegedly fired on civilians seeking food aid, resulting in 17 casualties. This event highlights severe tensions as ceasefire talks falter, with nearly 800 people killed over six weeks in similar incidents, according to U.N. reports.

Delegations from both sides are in Qatar, negotiating terms including prisoner exchanges and troop withdrawals. However, accord remains elusive as Hamas and Israel hold firm on conflicting demands. Protesters in Tel Aviv demand hostages' release, underscoring growing public pressure to reach an agreement swiftly.