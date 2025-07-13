New Study Reveals Tumour Impact on Muscle Blood Vessels

Tumours can disrupt the blood vessels supplying muscles, impacting muscle health even when they are distant from the tumour site, a new study suggests.

Published in Nature Cancer, this research highlights the role of the protein Activin-A, released by tumours, in increasing blood vessel leakiness and causing muscle deterioration.

Efforts in gene therapy showed promising results in restoring blood vessel function, sparking hope for addressing cancer cachexia—a severe muscle loss condition affecting many cancer patients that persists even after the successful treatment of the cancer.

