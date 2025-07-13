Left Menu

New Study Reveals Tumour Impact on Muscle Blood Vessels

A study found that tumours can impair blood vessel function in muscles, leading to severe muscle weakness in cancer patients. Researchers identified the protein Activin-A as a key player in this process. The findings suggest that improving blood vessel health could help address cancer cachexia, a chronic condition affecting many survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:44 IST
New Study Reveals Tumour Impact on Muscle Blood Vessels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Tumours can disrupt the blood vessels supplying muscles, impacting muscle health even when they are distant from the tumour site, a new study suggests.

Published in Nature Cancer, this research highlights the role of the protein Activin-A, released by tumours, in increasing blood vessel leakiness and causing muscle deterioration.

Efforts in gene therapy showed promising results in restoring blood vessel function, sparking hope for addressing cancer cachexia—a severe muscle loss condition affecting many cancer patients that persists even after the successful treatment of the cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025