Health Insurance Disparities in Southeast Asia: A Call for Equitable Access

Health insurance coverage in the WHO Southeast Asia Region, including countries like India and Indonesia, is notably low among women, with only one in five having any insurance. A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia underscores significant gender disparities in insurance coverage across the region.

Researchers found that while one in four men are insured, women lag behind. Indonesia boasts the highest insurance coverage, whereas figures plummet in countries like Myanmar and Bangladesh. The study pinpoints socioeconomic factors and aging populations as influences driving increased demand for insurance, though high out-of-pocket costs remain a persistent barrier.

Addressing these disparities is crucial for advancing towards Universal Health Coverage. Experts recommend targeted policies to enhance insurance uptake, emphasizing community awareness, sustainable health financing, and addressing traditional beliefs that deter formal insurance adoption.

