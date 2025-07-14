China Expands Diplomatic Influence Amid U.S. Retrenchment

In a significant shift in global influence, China is expanding its diplomatic reach as President Donald Trump's administration scales back America's international presence. A report by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released on Monday, identifies China's increased involvement in global affairs as the U.S. retreats.

Under Trump's 'America First' agenda, the State Department faces deep cuts, including the firing of over 1,350 employees. Additionally, a major reduction in the U.S. Agency for International Development's funding could lead to potentially catastrophic global health consequences, according to research published in The Lancet medical journal.

China is stepping up to fill the void, engaging in infrastructure, health, and development projects worldwide, as illustrated by substantial financial support across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The report suggests that this expansion may undermine Washington's ability to defend and promote U.S. interests on the global stage.