NMC Blacklists Doctors Amid Corruption Probe

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken a decisive step by blacklisting four senior doctors accused of accepting bribes. This move comes amidst an ongoing investigation headed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has filed an FIR under sections pertinent to corruption and misconduct.

As the investigation progresses, the NMC has imposed immediate sanctions. These include withholding the renewal of existing undergraduate and postgraduate seats for six medical colleges aimed at the 2025-26 academic year and rejecting applications for increased seats and new courses from these institutions.

The NMC's directive serves as a reminder for all medical institutions to rigorously adhere to established rules and uphold the standards of medical education, ensuring transparency and public trust.