Geopolitical Tensions and Tariff Wars: Challenges Loom Over G20 Summit in Durban

The G20 meeting in Durban, South Africa, is encountering significant challenges, including geopolitical tensions and the absence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This absence raises critical questions about the G20's future viability and its ability to address pressing global issues.

A key issue overshadowing the summit is the tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, affecting global economic stability. Trump's tariff policies, targeting BRICS countries and multiple industries, hint at an emerging division between Western-led groups and alternative forums.

Compounding these challenges, African economies face heightened financial pressures. With sub-Saharan Africa's debt soaring and Chinese lending slowing, the region grapples with an $80 billion financing gap. U.S. and European aid cuts further complicate matters, testing South Africa's ability to balance its leadership role in an increasingly competitive geopolitical landscape.