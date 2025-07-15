Unlocking the Sleep-ADHD Connection: How Insomnia Impacts Adult Lives
A recent study highlights a connection between insomnia and ADHD traits in adults, suggesting that sleep disturbances linked to ADHD could lead to a reduced quality of life. The research reveals that ADHD symptoms contribute to significant sleep problems, impacting attention, mood, and overall life satisfaction.
A groundbreaking study has revealed a startling link between insomnia and ADHD traits in adults, suggesting that these sleep disturbances may lead to a diminished quality of life. Conducted by researchers from the University of Southampton and the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience, the study explores how ADHD symptoms exacerbate sleep issues.
The research, which utilized data from the Netherlands Sleep Registry and involved over 1,364 adult participants, found a strong correlation between ADHD-related inattention, hyperactivity, and severe insomnia. This, in turn, resulted in lower sleep quality, delayed sleep schedules, and heightened mood disturbances, the report elaborated.
According to senior author Sarah L Chellappa, disrupted sleep impacts cognitive and emotional regulation, forming a vicious cycle with ADHD traits. Researchers stress the need for further investigation to develop treatments that could enhance life quality for those affected by ADHD-related sleep disturbances.
