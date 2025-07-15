JPMorgan Chase Sees Profit Dip in Challenging Quarter

JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, reported a significant dip in profits for the second quarter, marking a reflective downturn when compared to the same period last year.

The financial giant posted earnings of $14.99 billion, or $5.24 per share, for the three months ending June 30. This figure stands in contrast to the $18.15 billion, or $6.12 per share, recorded during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The 2022 figures were bolstered by a one-time accounting gain, making this year's results appear less favorable as the institution confronts ongoing financial challenges.

