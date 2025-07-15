No correlation between COVID vaccine, heart attack deaths: Karnataka minister

No increase in deaths among cardiac patients or a rise in the number of admissions for cardiac ailments, Karnataka Minister Sharanprakash Patil, said on Tuesday, stating that the findings from Karnataka correspond with those of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

''So, people need not panic. There is no correlation between the COVID vaccine and these deaths,'' Patil told PTI Videos.

Medical Education Minister along with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, was addressing a press conference at Vikas Soudha to highlight the findings of reports by the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research (JICSR), Bengaluru.

The reports investigated the rising trend of sudden cardiovascular events—heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths.

While NIMHANS reviewed the records of all confirmed SARS‑CoV2 patients admitted from March to September 2020 with neurological symptoms—about 3,200 in total—JICSR studied 251 patients admitted between April 1 and May 31.

According to the NIMHANS study, among the 3,200 patients treated for neurological illness during the study period, only 120 patients—about 3.7 per cent—had confirmed COVID‑19 infection with neurological disorders.

The JICSR study established that only 19 patients—about 7.6 per cent—recalled a prior infection, while virtually all (249/251) had received at least one vaccine dose.

Dr K S Ravindranath, Director of JICSR, who was also present at the press conference, said the observational study conducted at JICSR did not find any association between premature cardiovascular disease and a prior history of COVID-19 infection or COVID vaccination.

''Most studies and reports published in the rest of the world also have not found any causal association between COVID vaccination and sudden cardiovascular events. On the contrary, COVID vaccination has been shown to be protective against cardiac events in the long term,'' added Ravindranath.

NIMHANS, citing numerous studies on long COVID, said its effects are primarily associated with molecular and functional disturbances, rather than structural or metabolic causes.

''Understanding these findings may support strategies to build resilience and assist individuals in managing work-life balance,'' was one of the recommendations made by NIMHANS.

Patil also said the belief that these cases are occurring only in Hassan is incorrect.

Following reports of a rise in heart attack cases in Hassan district, there has been a significant surge in the number of patients visiting hospitals, as well as in the number of people seeking preventive checks.

He also said a study is being conducted on the deaths of 24 individuals in Hassan.

''Among these, only 10 were due to heart attacks; the remaining deaths were due to other causes,'' said Patil, citing preliminary findings.

Patil said post-COVID lifestyle changes have led to a rise in diabetes and blood pressure cases.

''Dietary habits have changed, and stress levels have increased. We are studying the reasons behind the rise in deaths among youth,'' he added.

Gundu Rao insisted that there is no need for screening children for heart diseases. ''We will organise awareness programmes through Jayadeva Hospital (JICSR),'' he added.

Meanwhile, both reports recommend a nationwide multi-centric registry—or at least regional-level ones—to study the long-term effects of both COVID infection and COVID vaccination-associated neurological disturbances.

A multifaceted public health strategy, including a robust surveillance system for sudden cardiac deaths—particularly among young adults—implementing autopsy-based registries, and integrating early cardiovascular screening at the school level, are some of the measures proposed by the studies.

