Breaking Sound Barriers: Auditory Implant for Soldier's Daughter

A soldier's young daughter, afflicted with a rare congenital ear defect, has been given the gift of sound through a groundbreaking auditory brainstem implant. Specialists at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), in collaboration with Prof. Mohan Kameswaran's team, carried out this intricate procedure.

According to a Ministry of Defence post, this significant medical achievement positions the Army Hospital R&R among the limited number of Indian centers capable of performing such advanced surgeries. The post also included an image of the surgical procedure.

This rare surgery, performed on the 1.8-year-old child, corrected Michel Aplasia, restoring her ability to hear. An auditory brainstem implant typically aids patients lacking functional auditory nerves, offering new hope to those with severe hearing loss.

