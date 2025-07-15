Left Menu

Breaking Sound Barriers: Auditory Implant for Soldier's Daughter

A soldier's daughter, born with a congenital ear defect, can now hear after receiving a rare auditory brainstem implant. This landmark procedure was performed at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) by a team including Prof. Mohan Kameswaran, marking it as one of few centers in India with this capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier's young daughter, afflicted with a rare congenital ear defect, has been given the gift of sound through a groundbreaking auditory brainstem implant. Specialists at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), in collaboration with Prof. Mohan Kameswaran's team, carried out this intricate procedure.

According to a Ministry of Defence post, this significant medical achievement positions the Army Hospital R&R among the limited number of Indian centers capable of performing such advanced surgeries. The post also included an image of the surgical procedure.

This rare surgery, performed on the 1.8-year-old child, corrected Michel Aplasia, restoring her ability to hear. An auditory brainstem implant typically aids patients lacking functional auditory nerves, offering new hope to those with severe hearing loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

