Gujarat Pioneers Tribal Genome Project for Health Insights

Gujarat launches India's first tribal genome sequencing project across 17 districts, aiming to identify genetic health risks and create a reference database for adivasi communities. Spearheaded by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, the initiative seeks to improve healthcare outcomes for tribal groups through advanced genetic tools and data analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Gujarat government has initiated an ambitious genome sequencing project targeting tribal communities, marking a first for India, according to an announcement made on Wednesday by a state minister.

The scheme, covering 17 districts, aims to map genetic health risks among adivasi tribes, generating a comprehensive database, officials stated. The Tribal Development Minister, Kuber Dindor, revealed details of the project following consultations with experts in Gandhinagar.

Managed by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre in Gandhinagar, the project will involve genome sequencing for 2,000 individuals from various tribal communities. Experts emphasized its potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery for tribals by uncovering genetic markers for immunity, cancer, and hereditary diseases.

