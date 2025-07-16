Fatal Surgery Sparks Outrage: Bariatric Procedure Under Scrutiny

The tragic death of 55-year-old Rajni Gupta following bariatric surgery at a private hospital in India has ignited a significant backlash from her family, who allege gross negligence by medical staff. Her demise has prompted police and health department scrutiny, although no formal charges have been filed.

Gupta, wife of businessman Brajmohan Gupta, sought weight-loss surgery after seeing an advertisement. Despite her daughter's similar surgery being successful, Rajni experienced painful complications post-operation. Her family's claims suggest medical staff failed to address these issues, contributing to her death.

While her husband lodged a complaint accusing negligence, the surgeon denied wrongdoing, citing Rajni's pre-existing conditions. An external investigation is underway, leaving the medical community on edge as they await its conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)