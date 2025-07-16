Left Menu

Fatal Surgery Sparks Outrage: Bariatric Procedure Under Scrutiny

A 55-year-old woman named Rajni Gupta died after undergoing bariatric surgery at a private hospital, leading to allegations of medical negligence. Her family accused the doctor and hospital staff of negligence, prompting police and health department involvement but no FIR has been registered yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:57 IST
The tragic death of 55-year-old Rajni Gupta following bariatric surgery at a private hospital in India has ignited a significant backlash from her family, who allege gross negligence by medical staff. Her demise has prompted police and health department scrutiny, although no formal charges have been filed.

Gupta, wife of businessman Brajmohan Gupta, sought weight-loss surgery after seeing an advertisement. Despite her daughter's similar surgery being successful, Rajni experienced painful complications post-operation. Her family's claims suggest medical staff failed to address these issues, contributing to her death.

While her husband lodged a complaint accusing negligence, the surgeon denied wrongdoing, citing Rajni's pre-existing conditions. An external investigation is underway, leaving the medical community on edge as they await its conclusions.

