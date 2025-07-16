CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Public holidays across the world

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Tuesday proposed to cut two public holidays to drive economic growth as part of a plan to overhaul the country's debt-laden finances.

The headline-grabbing proposal stirred outcry in the European Union's second-largest economy, and memories of a toppled predecessor. Here is an overview of public holidays around the world:

Nepal has the highest number of public holidays in the world with 35 days annually. Other countries with a high number of public holidays include India, Colombia and Philippines, with around 18 public holidays each.

England and Canada, with fewer than 10 days a year, are among the countries with the least public holidays. While the actual number of holidays varies across its states, the United States recognises 12 federal holidays.

According to data from the European Employment Authority EURES, Slovakia has the most public holidays in Europe with 15 days, while the Netherlands and Denmark sit at the bottom of the count with nine days each. France has 11 nationwide public holidays according to the EURES, which covers data from the European Union as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

