MCD Initiatives Strengthen City's Public Health and Infrastructure

The MCD Standing Committee cleared key developments including road maintenance, a dung processing plant, and measures to control meat shops near sensitive areas. Plans for better stray dog management, structured parking, and disease prevention were discussed at the meeting. Water quality and environmental sustainability remain top priorities.

Updated: 16-07-2025 23:56 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee has approved several proposals to enhance public infrastructure and health measures. This includes a comprehensive road maintenance plan and setting up a dung processing plant at the Ghazipur abattoir. In a move to protect public sensibilities, the committee also decided to bar meat shops from operating within 100 meters of schools and religious places.

The committee is implementing a 'One Road-One Day' scheme inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission, aimed at upgrading one major road daily in each MCD zone. Councillors also pushed for better management of stray dogs, with a policy currently in development.

Efforts to prevent waterborne diseases were a focal point. From January to June, a significant number of dengue, chikungunya, and malaria cases were reported. MCD hospitals like Hindu Rao Hospital have designated facilities to manage such cases. Water safety is being scrutinized with unsafe samples reported to the Delhi Jal Board.

