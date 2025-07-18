Left Menu

Trump's Health: Debunking Rumors of Serious Ailments

The White House addresses President Trump's health concerns, citing minor ailments like leg swelling and hand bruising as benign. Tests reveal no serious conditions. The White House aims to quash rumors of Trump's critical health, asserting he remains in excellent health despite common age-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:07 IST
Trump

The White House on Thursday sought to dispel rumors about President Donald Trump's health after images showed him with swollen ankles and a bruised hand. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt read a letter from Trump's physician, indicating that both conditions are benign.

The letter, written by U.S. Navy officer Sean Barbabella, clarified that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition among individuals over 70, and minor bruising due to frequent handshaking. Additional tests showed no signs of serious ailments like heart failure or kidney impairment.

Experts, like Dr. Kwame Amankwah, assert that while venous insufficiency may not cause significant discomfort now, it requires management to prevent severe complications. Trump's recent physical examination at Walter Reed revealed a normal heart rhythm and no major health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

