Cutting Costs and Innovations: Transformations in Health Sector

In a bid to make healthcare more accessible, Bristol Myers and Pfizer have announced a plan to sell their widely used blood thinner, Eliquis, directly to consumers at a reduced price. This move comes amid rising pressure on pharmaceutical companies to lower drug costs, particularly for the uninsured and underinsured Americans who rely on Eliquis.

Meanwhile, a revolutionary advancement in IVF technology has enabled eight children in the UK to be born free from considerable genetic disorders. This three-person IVF method, although prohibited in the US, highlights the potential for scientific breakthroughs to shape future health narratives.

Johnson & Johnson has seen a significant increase in profit thanks to robust sales of its cancer medication, Darzalex, and a thriving medical device sector. The company's financial forecast has now been adjusted upwards by $2 billion, showing resilience in a volatile market landscape. These developments mark a transformative phase in the healthcare industry's approach to innovation and cost management.