Cutting Costs and Innovations: Transformations in Health Sector

The health sector is witnessing notable developments. Bristol Myers and Pfizer are offering Eliquis at a discounted rate. Three-person IVF technique is aiding UK children's health. Johnson & Johnson's strong sales, KKR's potential buyout, Juul's authorization, PepsiCo's rebranding, Coca-Cola's sugar switch, and Elevance's profit adjustments are pivotal shifts in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to make healthcare more accessible, Bristol Myers and Pfizer have announced a plan to sell their widely used blood thinner, Eliquis, directly to consumers at a reduced price. This move comes amid rising pressure on pharmaceutical companies to lower drug costs, particularly for the uninsured and underinsured Americans who rely on Eliquis.

Meanwhile, a revolutionary advancement in IVF technology has enabled eight children in the UK to be born free from considerable genetic disorders. This three-person IVF method, although prohibited in the US, highlights the potential for scientific breakthroughs to shape future health narratives.

Johnson & Johnson has seen a significant increase in profit thanks to robust sales of its cancer medication, Darzalex, and a thriving medical device sector. The company's financial forecast has now been adjusted upwards by $2 billion, showing resilience in a volatile market landscape. These developments mark a transformative phase in the healthcare industry's approach to innovation and cost management.

