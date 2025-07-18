Major Shifts in Health Sector: Drug Pricing, Genetic Innovation, and Regulatory Changes

In a bid to alleviate drug pricing pressures, Bristol Myers and Pfizer have announced discounted direct sales of Eliquis for uninsured patients in the U.S. The move comes amidst increasing governmental demand for price reductions, although experts caution that the new prices may still be prohibitive for many.

Innovation in fertility treatments has led to a breakthrough in genetic disease prevention, thanks to a pioneering three-person IVF technique developed by Newcastle University, resulting in eight UK children being born free from hereditary disorders. However, this method remains banned in the U.S.

Regulatory decisions are shaping the e-cigarette market as the FDA authorizes Juul Labs' products in tobacco and menthol flavors, a significant recovery for the firm after past controversies. On a related note, GSK's shingles vaccine Shingrix has been approved for convenient pre-filled syringes, enhancing patient access and ease of use.

(With inputs from agencies.)