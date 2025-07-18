Japanese Encephalitis in Nagaland: Rising Concerns and Preventive Measures

The rise in cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Nagaland has become a significant concern, with two deaths reported, health officials confirm. The viral disease, mainly spread by Culex mosquitoes, thrives in stagnant water areas like paddy fields, especially during the monsoon season.

Dr. Yartenla Jamir, Chief Medical Officer, highlighted that seven JE cases have been detected across three districts: Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland. With the monsoon elevating transmission risks, the health department stresses the urgency of public advisories and community outreach for JE prevention.

Emphasizing the severity, the department noted that for every symptomatic JE case, there are potentially hundreds of asymptomatic infections. No specific antiviral treatment exists; thus, the focus is on symptom management and preventing mosquito breeding. Community awareness is critical to curbing this potentially deadly infection.