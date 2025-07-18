Left Menu

Japanese Encephalitis in Nagaland: Rising Concerns and Preventive Measures

Japanese Encephalitis has claimed two lives in Nagaland, with seven cases detected in Dimapur and surrounding districts. The health department urges public advisories and community awareness campaigns as the virus, transmitted by Culex mosquitoes, continues to spread, particularly during the monsoon season. Effective prevention and early detection are crucial.

The rise in cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Nagaland has become a significant concern, with two deaths reported, health officials confirm. The viral disease, mainly spread by Culex mosquitoes, thrives in stagnant water areas like paddy fields, especially during the monsoon season.

Dr. Yartenla Jamir, Chief Medical Officer, highlighted that seven JE cases have been detected across three districts: Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland. With the monsoon elevating transmission risks, the health department stresses the urgency of public advisories and community outreach for JE prevention.

Emphasizing the severity, the department noted that for every symptomatic JE case, there are potentially hundreds of asymptomatic infections. No specific antiviral treatment exists; thus, the focus is on symptom management and preventing mosquito breeding. Community awareness is critical to curbing this potentially deadly infection.

