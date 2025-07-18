Mandela Day Surgical Marathon to Deliver 1,000+ Lifesaving Ops Across Gauteng

In honour of Mandela Day 2025, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has launched the third edition of its Surgical Marathon, a transformative healthcare initiative aimed at restoring dignity and improving access to critical surgical procedures for underserved communities.

This year’s theme, “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity,” is not just a slogan—it’s a call to action, one that the GDoH is answering by scaling up surgical interventions that can change lives, eliminate backlogs, and bring equity to the province’s public healthcare system.

Mandela Day in Action: Addressing Surgical Backlogs

The Surgical Marathon will see over 1,000 surgeries performed across public hospitals in Gauteng, made possible through collaboration with private sector partners, clinical specialists, and frontline healthcare workers.

The procedures targeted in this year’s campaign include:

Cataract surgeries

Colostomy reversals

Cleft palate repairs

Urology interventions

Breast surgeries

General procedures such as hernia repairs, ENT (ear, nose, and throat) operations, orthopedic surgeries, gynecology procedures, and arthroplasty.

These operations are often delayed due to limited surgical capacity and long waiting lists, with vulnerable patients disproportionately affected. The campaign not only delivers essential care but also honours Nelson Mandela’s legacy by promoting compassion, justice, and service to humanity.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko Leads Oversight and Launches New Facilities

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, is playing a hands-on role in overseeing the initiative. She will visit various hospitals, including Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, and Dr. SK Matseke Memorial Hospital, to conduct oversight inspections, speak with patients, and monitor the implementation of the surgical plan.

At Charlotte Maxeke, she will officially reopen the refurbished Urology Unit, a key facility that now houses upgraded diagnostic systems for advanced prostate biopsies. These improvements are expected to drastically reduce the rate of repeat procedures due to inconclusive biopsy results.

At Helen Joseph Hospital, Nkomo-Ralehoko will also reopen the Breast Centre of Excellence, which has been modernised to provide comprehensive breast cancer care—from early diagnosis to treatment and post-operative support. The revamped centre is expected to become a beacon of quality breast care services in the province.

Innovating Healthcare Delivery: The Treatment Time Guarantee (TTG)

As a legacy-building initiative beyond Mandela Day, the MEC will also unveil the Treatment Time Guarantee (TTG) Framework, introduced during the 2025/26 GDoH Budget Vote. This new policy sets a precedent in the South African public health sector by standardising surgical waiting times and promoting time-bound clinical accountability.

The TTG Framework will:

Provide patients with clear, scheduled timelines for their operations,

Ensure uniform waiting periods across all Gauteng public health facilities,

Establish transparent metrics for tracking surgical backlogs and system responsiveness.

Inspired by global best practices, the TTG is designed to address one of the key frustrations in public health: uncertain and often excessively delayed access to life-changing or life-saving surgeries.

Strengthening Healthcare Through Partnerships

The Surgical Marathon is made possible through an impressive public-private collaboration, which enables increased surgical throughput and ensures quality outcomes across all participating hospitals. By mobilising resources and uniting healthcare workers across specialities, the department demonstrates its commitment to inclusive and equitable healthcare delivery.

According to the department, “This reflects the commitment by health professionals to improve the health and quality of life for vulnerable individuals in our communities.”

Comprehensive Hospital Visits on Mandela Day

The day’s activities began with a walkabout and inspection at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, followed by the opening of the Urology Unit. This was succeeded by the reopening of the Breast Clinic at Helen Joseph Hospital, which now provides holistic, state-of-the-art breast cancer care.

The MEC's team will then proceed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Dr. SK Matseke Hospital, continuing their oversight of theatres and wards where surgeries are being performed as part of the marathon.

Mandela’s Legacy in Every Stitch

The 2025 Mandela Day Surgical Marathon is more than a medical intervention — it is a powerful symbol of social justice in action. By prioritising healthcare for the most vulnerable, reducing inequality in access to services, and improving surgical infrastructure, the Gauteng Department of Health honours Madiba’s enduring legacy with every stitch, incision, and act of healing.

Through strategic reforms such as the Treatment Time Guarantee and the refurbishment of vital surgical units, the department is not only addressing the present crisis but also building a more responsive and humane healthcare system for the future.