Illegal IVF Centre Uncovered in Gurugram Raid

A raid by the health department in Gurugram's Sushant Lok uncovered an illegal IVF centre, recovering 84 embryos. Led by Dr. Ritu, the team discovered the centre was using ultrasound permissions as a cover. Operator Manju Sharma faces charges as investigations continue.
In a significant crackdown, Gurugram's health department dismantled an illegal IVF centre operating in the Sushant Lok area, officials confirmed Friday.
The raid, led by Dr. Ritu and conducted under the instructions of the Chief Medical Officer, resulted in the recovery of 84 embryos, which were subsequently relocated to various hospitals.
The operation, run by Manju Sharma, was revealed to be misusing ultrasound permissions as a front for the illegal clinic. Legal proceedings have been initiated by Sector-29 police against Sharma following a health department complaint, with further investigations ongoing.
