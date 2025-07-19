Air India Crash Reporting Deemed Premature by NTSB

Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), described current reports on the Air India crash as 'premature,' according to Bloomberg News. She urged restraint in speculation until further verified information is available.

Homendy's remarks highlighted the need for a comprehensive investigation before drawing conclusions about the incident.

Authorities have stressed the importance of verifying details to avoid misinformation, underscoring the critical nature of procedural integrity in crash investigations.