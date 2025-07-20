SpaceX Contracts Under Scrutiny After Trump-Musk Feud
The Trump administration reviewed SpaceX's government contracts following a conflict between Trump and Elon Musk. Officials concluded that most of these contracts are vital to the Department of Defense and NASA. The investigation highlighted the critical role SpaceX plays in national security and space exploration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 06:41 IST
An investigation by the Trump administration into SpaceX's government contracts was initiated following a dispute between former President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. officials assessed the contracts and concluded that the majority were essential for missions overseen by the Department of Defense and NASA, emphasizing SpaceX's significant role in critical defense and space efforts.
This review underscores SpaceX's influence and contributions to national security and aerospace advancements, as elucidated by officials familiar with the matter.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UltraTec Denies CCI Investigation: A Fair Trade Stand-Off
Masked Man Causes Panic on Herzliya Beach: Investigation Underway
Tragic Loss in Udaipur: Anganwadi Worker's Death Sparks Investigation
Reform UK Lawmaker James McMurdock Under Investigation
CBI Launches Investigation into Sandeskhali BJP Workers' Killings