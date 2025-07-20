Left Menu

SpaceX Contracts Under Scrutiny After Trump-Musk Feud

The Trump administration reviewed SpaceX's government contracts following a conflict between Trump and Elon Musk. Officials concluded that most of these contracts are vital to the Department of Defense and NASA. The investigation highlighted the critical role SpaceX plays in national security and space exploration.

Updated: 20-07-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 06:41 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An investigation by the Trump administration into SpaceX's government contracts was initiated following a dispute between former President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. officials assessed the contracts and concluded that the majority were essential for missions overseen by the Department of Defense and NASA, emphasizing SpaceX's significant role in critical defense and space efforts.

This review underscores SpaceX's influence and contributions to national security and aerospace advancements, as elucidated by officials familiar with the matter.

