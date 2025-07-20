SpaceX Contracts Under Scrutiny After Trump-Musk Feud

An investigation by the Trump administration into SpaceX's government contracts was initiated following a dispute between former President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. officials assessed the contracts and concluded that the majority were essential for missions overseen by the Department of Defense and NASA, emphasizing SpaceX's significant role in critical defense and space efforts.

This review underscores SpaceX's influence and contributions to national security and aerospace advancements, as elucidated by officials familiar with the matter.