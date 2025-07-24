Delhi Embraces Digital Healthcare with Expanded HIMS Rollout

In a significant leap towards modernizing healthcare, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the expanded Health Information Management System (HIMS) on Thursday, streamlining appointment processes by enabling online bookings. The initiative aims at eliminating long queues and enhancing the efficiency of public healthcare services.

Addressing previous criticisms, Gupta took aim at the AAP government's healthcare expenditures, highlighting the lack of completed projects and tangible outcomes. She pledged the development of Delhi into a hub for super-speciality hospitals and modern facilities.

The rollout includes the inauguration of 34 Ayushman Mandirs and eight Jan Aushadhi Kendras, designed to offer comprehensive health services and affordable medicines. Healthcare Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening Delhi's health infrastructure swiftly and effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)