Gaza's Looming Crisis: Critical Food Supplies Depleting Amid Conflict

Gaza is on the verge of depleting its therapeutic food supplies essential for treating severely malnourished children. UNICEF warns of impending shortages if no action is taken, while WHO highlights the necessity of continued aid to prevent worsening malnutrition. International challenges complicate efforts to deliver aid.

Gaza is facing a critical shortage of specialized food supplies crucial for treating severely malnourished children, warn United Nations and humanitarian agencies. Supplies of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), vital for combating acute malnutrition, may run out by mid-August, according to Salim Oweis, a UNICEF spokesperson.

In Gaza, where 5,000 children received treatment for acute malnutrition in early July alone, UNICEF currently has enough RUTF to treat only 3,000 more. The World Health Organization also expressed concerns, noting that malnutrition treatment programs might have to cease operations soon.

Since March, Gaza's food stocks have dwindled due to restrictions by Israel, which aims to prevent diversion of supplies to militant groups. Although the blockade lifted in May, limitations still hinder aid distribution, affecting numerous organizations like Save the Children, reliant on scarce United Nations deliveries.

