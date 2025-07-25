Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Student Collapse Leads to Untimely Death

A 20-year-old student named Harshita Pal died after collapsing outside her college in Kandivali East, Mumbai. Despite rushing her to the hospital, she was declared dead. She was known to have blood pressure issues and was unwell for days, with a post-mortem underway.

Updated: 25-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:34 IST
In a tragic incident reported on Friday, a 20-year-old student identified as Harshita Pal lost consciousness outside Nirmala College, located in Kandivali East, Mumbai's western suburbs. The second-year BSc IT student was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Tragically, despite swift medical attention, Pal was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police officers from Samta Nagar station confirmed that she had been suffering from blood pressure-related problems and had felt unwell over the preceding days.

Authorities have ordered a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of her unexpected death. The incident has sparked concern among students and staff alike, highlighting the need for prompt medical attention in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

