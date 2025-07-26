Left Menu

UP: Boy dead, 35 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Banda

PTI | Banda | Updated: 26-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 18:44 IST
UP: Boy dead, 35 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Banda
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old boy died while 35 others fell ill in a suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Banda, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Brijendra Singh who visited the area confirmed, ''Diarrhea has been prevalent in the Bisanda area for the last 24 hours.'' He said the boy, Durga, developed symptoms of diarrhea on July 24 after working in the fields and died on the morning of July 25 while being taken to a private hospital.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, the medical officer said.

More than 35 people are currently ill and over a dozen health workers has been dispatched for a week-long treatment camp, he added.

Additional Director (Health) Dr Radha Rani also visited the village. ''Action is being taken against the in-charge of Bisanda Primary Health Center because of the outbreak in the area,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025