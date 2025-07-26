UP: Boy dead, 35 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Banda

A 10-year-old boy died while 35 others fell ill in a suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Banda, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Brijendra Singh who visited the area confirmed, ''Diarrhea has been prevalent in the Bisanda area for the last 24 hours.'' He said the boy, Durga, developed symptoms of diarrhea on July 24 after working in the fields and died on the morning of July 25 while being taken to a private hospital.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, the medical officer said.

More than 35 people are currently ill and over a dozen health workers has been dispatched for a week-long treatment camp, he added.

Additional Director (Health) Dr Radha Rani also visited the village. ''Action is being taken against the in-charge of Bisanda Primary Health Center because of the outbreak in the area,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)