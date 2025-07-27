Left Menu

Copper's Secret Role: Enhancing Brain Health through Diet

Recent research unveils the significant role of copper in brain health. A study highlights that diets rich in copper can improve memory and delay age-related cognitive decline. However, the benefits are interconnected with socioeconomic factors, and balanced nutrition is essential for optimal copper advantages in the brain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Loughborough | Updated: 27-07-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 08:40 IST
Copper's Secret Role: Enhancing Brain Health through Diet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A compelling study revealed copper's potential influence on brain health, suggesting diets abundant in copper may bolster memory and stave off age-related mental deterioration. Published in Nature Scientific Reports, the research scrutinized dietary habits and their correlation with cognitive function among older Americans.

The study discovered that individuals consuming copper-rich foods like shellfish, nuts, and dark chocolate exhibited improved performance in memory assessments. Interestingly, these individuals often had higher incomes, better access to nutritious foods, and healthier lifestyles, complicating the direct attribution of benefits to copper alone.

Copper's role in brain health is backed by its engaging in antioxidant activities, neurotransmitter production, and energy generation. While copper deficiency is rare, managing its intake is crucial, as excess or deficiency can both impair brain function. Findings emphasize the intricate balance needed for dietary copper to support cognitive longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025