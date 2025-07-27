Copper's Secret Role: Enhancing Brain Health through Diet

A compelling study revealed copper's potential influence on brain health, suggesting diets abundant in copper may bolster memory and stave off age-related mental deterioration. Published in Nature Scientific Reports, the research scrutinized dietary habits and their correlation with cognitive function among older Americans.

The study discovered that individuals consuming copper-rich foods like shellfish, nuts, and dark chocolate exhibited improved performance in memory assessments. Interestingly, these individuals often had higher incomes, better access to nutritious foods, and healthier lifestyles, complicating the direct attribution of benefits to copper alone.

Copper's role in brain health is backed by its engaging in antioxidant activities, neurotransmitter production, and energy generation. While copper deficiency is rare, managing its intake is crucial, as excess or deficiency can both impair brain function. Findings emphasize the intricate balance needed for dietary copper to support cognitive longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)