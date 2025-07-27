Health Sector Headlines: Shifts in Profits, Drug Developments, and Data-Sharing Innovations
HCA Healthcare raises 2025 profit forecast amidst insurance uncertainty while Centene anticipates a 2026 profitability boost despite current losses. Sarepta faces EU setbacks on gene therapy, and Moderna sees EU approval of updated COVID vaccine. US health officials aim to enhance data-sharing with tech firms, and Bayer's menopause drug review is extended.
HCA Healthcare has raised its 2025 profit forecast, expressing uncertainty over upcoming changes in insurance plans under Medicaid and Obamacare, which could affect 2026 earnings. The likely lapse of some COVID-era subsidies in 2026 is expected to influence patient coverage and insurance premiums, pressing hospital operators like HCA with higher uncompensated care costs.
Meanwhile, Centene Corp. reported a quarterly loss but projected profitability improvements across its government-backed insurance businesses by 2026, which led to a rise in its stock value. The announcements follow Wall Street's cautious profit estimates for the company.
In other developments, Sarepta Therapeutics faced EU regulatory challenges with its muscle disorder gene therapy, while the EU backed Moderna's updated COVID vaccine. US health officials are collaborating with tech firms to improve healthcare data-sharing, and Bayer awaits further review of its menopause drug.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sarepta Defies FDA Order Amidst Gene Therapy Controversies
Scrutiny Intensified: FDA Calls Halt on Sarepta's Gene Therapy Amid Safety Concerns
FDA Scrutiny Intensifies as Sarepta Gene Therapy Faces Dire Setbacks
Sarepta Halts Elevidys Gene Therapy Shipments
Sarepta Therapeutics Temporarily Halts Elevidys Shipments in Compliance with FDA Requests