Health Sector Headlines: Shifts in Profits, Drug Developments, and Data-Sharing Innovations

HCA Healthcare has raised its 2025 profit forecast, expressing uncertainty over upcoming changes in insurance plans under Medicaid and Obamacare, which could affect 2026 earnings. The likely lapse of some COVID-era subsidies in 2026 is expected to influence patient coverage and insurance premiums, pressing hospital operators like HCA with higher uncompensated care costs.

Meanwhile, Centene Corp. reported a quarterly loss but projected profitability improvements across its government-backed insurance businesses by 2026, which led to a rise in its stock value. The announcements follow Wall Street's cautious profit estimates for the company.

In other developments, Sarepta Therapeutics faced EU regulatory challenges with its muscle disorder gene therapy, while the EU backed Moderna's updated COVID vaccine. US health officials are collaborating with tech firms to improve healthcare data-sharing, and Bayer awaits further review of its menopause drug.

