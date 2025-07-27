Revolutionizing End-of-Life Decisions: Kerala's Living Will Movement

A landmark initiative in Kerala's health sector is paving the way for a revolution in end-of-life care preferences. The setup of the pioneering Living Will Information Counter at Kollam's Government Medical College is empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their medical treatments during terminal illnesses.

Dr. Induprabha Yadev, who spearheaded this movement, was deeply impacted by his father's plight of unwanted medical interventions in his final days. His efforts, bolstered by the Supreme Court's 2018 legal recognition of Living Wills, are now seeing hundreds seeking guidance on drafting their directives.

Appealing to public interest, Dr. Yadev explains that a Living Will allows individuals to chart their medical paths, whether to avoid extensive treatment or prolong life for family gatherings. With traction increasing, similar initiatives are anticipated in other districts, further rooting the concept in Kerala's health framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)