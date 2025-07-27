Left Menu

Delhi Intensifies Fight Against Vector-Borne Diseases

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has designated three hospitals as sentinel surveillance centres to tackle the surge in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Essential medical supplies and staff are in place, with beds reserved for increased cases. Interventions for rising cholera numbers have also been launched.

In response to a seasonal increase in vector-borne diseases, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has designated three hospitals as sentinel surveillance centres. This was announced by Satya Sharma, chairperson of the standing committee, on Sunday.

Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital, and Kasturba Hospital are equipped with dedicated beds and resources to manage upcoming cases. A total of 167 beds have been reserved across these facilities. Sharma assured that medical supplies, including medicines and IV fluids, are stocked, with staffing arranged round-the-clock.

Measures have also been taken against a rise in cholera cases, particularly in areas with unsafe drinking water. Liquid chlorine and ORS packets are being distributed. Citizens are advised to maintain cleanliness and report symptoms promptly.

