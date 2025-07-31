Left Menu

Doctors Rally Against Workforce Reshuffle in Delhi Clinics

Doctors from Mohalla Clinics met Delhi's Speaker to protest against job losses under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir project's new recruitment policy. Concerns were raised regarding the lack of policy safeguarding existing jobs, potential disqualifications due to new criteria, and staff shortages affecting clinic operations.

  • India

A group of doctors from Delhi's Mohalla Clinics approached Speaker Vijender Gupta to resist job terminations linked to the new recruitment policy under Ayushman Arogya Mandir. They urged him to intervene, citing the mass termination of staff and unclear job security measures as primary concerns.

During the meeting, representatives highlighted the plight of over 500 doctors and 1,500 staff engaged by the Delhi State Health Mission. Despite prior assurances by Delhi's chief minister and health minister, there's no explicit policy to secure existing roles during the transition to the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The issue stems from the new MoU which details a conditional one-year service extension. Additionally, altered selection criteria, including age limitations, could disqualify over 50% of medical staff. The speaker pledged his support, committing to discuss the matter with government officials soon.

