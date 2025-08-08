Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Medical Council Seeks Clarification on FMG Registration

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Council has filed a review petition in the High Court for more time and clarity on orders regarding the registration of foreign medical graduates. The petition was prompted by a need to address issues of physical study requirements and foreign certificate verifications amidst post-COVID-19 challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:50 IST
The Andhra Pradesh Medical Council has taken legal steps to seek more time and clarification from the Andhra Pradesh High Court on its orders concerning the registration of foreign medical graduates (FMGs). The move comes after previous court directives to grant registration to an FMG, K Vamsi, despite incomplete verification.

The council's petition, filed on advice from the National Medical Council (NMC), requests clarity on the internship duration required for FMGs and the physical study necessary to address gaps left by online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical disruptions such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

In response to court rulings, the NMC has emphasized the essential nature of in-person clinical education, which cannot be substituted by online methods. They insist on stringent criteria for FMG registration to maintain the integrity of medical education standards in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

