Pigeon-Feeding Controversy Takes Flight in Mumbai

A Mumbai resident has been booked for feeding pigeons from his car, amidst a controversy over a ban on public pigeon-feeding. The issue, involving health concerns, has sparked legal challenges against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's decision. A court emphasized the importance of human life while considering the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Mumbai, Mahendra Sanklecha, has been booked under charges of public nuisance and disobedience of orders for feeding pigeons from a grain-filled tray on his car roof in Dadar. Authorities have also seized the car, further underscoring the enforcement of the city's pigeon-feeding ban.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's move to prohibit public feeding of pigeons, citing health risks, has stirred controversy and legal disputes. The Bombay High Court recently addressed the issue, noting it had not ordered closure of 'kabutarkhanas', but emphasized refraining from interfering with the municipal decision.

A committee of experts might assess whether traditional pigeon-feeding spots should remain, with the court highlighting the priority of human safety over maintaining such practices. The situation continues to evolve as both legal and public opinions weigh in on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

