New Guidelines Aim to Combat Water-Borne Diseases

The National Centre for Disease Control released new guidelines to combat water-borne diseases. They mandate regular water quality testing at various levels and community sensitization. The guidelines also establish collaboration among ministries, aiming for proactive surveillance to improve public health outcomes.

  • Country:
  • India

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued new guidelines targeting the prevention and control of water-borne diseases caused by biological and chemical contaminants. These measures emphasize regular testing of water at both its source and household levels while engaging local communities to raise awareness of water-related health risks.

Highlighting the severe impact of water contamination, the guidelines call for collaborative efforts between the ministries of Health and Jal Shakti. The strategy focuses on joint monitoring to allow early detection and swift response to potential outbreaks, utilizing a network of laboratories to validate water tests and ensure comprehensive disease surveillance.

The guidelines also outline the establishment of water and health committees at various levels, from national to community, to oversee monitoring and response efforts. As part of these efforts, additional training will be provided to community healthcare workers, empowering them to play a critical role in water quality surveillance and public health protection.

