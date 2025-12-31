Left Menu

Indore Water Contamination Crisis: Official Suspensions Follow Rising Death Toll

In Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, seven have died and 149 hospitalized due to contaminated water. Officials, including the District Magistrate, have initiated thorough investigations, leading to suspensions and dismissals of responsible personnel. The Municipal Corporation and Health Department are actively providing treatment, with ongoing surveys and assistance for affected residents.

Indore DM Shivam Verma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic water contamination in Indore's Bhagirathpura has claimed seven lives, prompting swift action from local authorities. District Magistrate Shivam Verma revealed that 149 individuals are hospitalized as a result of the incident. An investigation committee has been established to assess the situation thoroughly.

In the aftermath, the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Dilip Kumar, confirmed receiving preliminary water report results soon and announced disciplinary measures, including suspensions of involved officials. Efforts are underway to re-route intersecting distribution lines that may have contributed to the contamination.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava expressed condolences and detailed ongoing efforts by the Municipal Council and Health Department in treating the affected residents. Strict actions against responsible officials have been directed by CM Yadav, ensuring justice and assistance to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

