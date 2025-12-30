Tragic Water Contamination Incident in Indore: A Crisis Unfolds

A water contamination crisis in Indore has resulted in at least three deaths and over 100 hospitalizations, according to city sources. Authorities and health officials have launched an investigation into the cause, suspected to be the mixing of drainage and drinking water supplies.

City officials have gathered water samples for laboratory testing to confirm contamination sources. The Chief Medical and Health Officer noted that a significant number of residents showed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the tainted water.

Local residents expressed frustration over the civic body's alleged negligence, citing repeated ignored complaints. Officials have promised strict action against those responsible, with the mayor emphasizing government-funded treatment for affected individuals and support for bereaved families.

