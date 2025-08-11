Trump's Call to China: The Soybean Surge Challenge

Amid escalating trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has urged China to significantly increase its soybean imports from America, targeting a fourfold rise ahead of an impending tariff truce deadline. This move sent soybean prices soaring on Chicago markets, though experts are doubtful of its achievability.

China, the world's biggest soybean consumer, imported 105 million metric tons last year, predominantly from Brazil, with the U.S. supplying a minor portion. Analysts are skeptical about China's capacity to rely heavily on U.S. soybeans, citing logistical and economic constraints.

The ongoing trade friction between Beijing and Washington adds further uncertainty, with the tariff truce set to expire on August 12. President Trump's administration has suggested a possible extension, linking it to increased Chinese agricultural purchases, though formal commitments remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)