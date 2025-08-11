Ancient Conch Blowing Reimagined As Sleep Apnoea Remedy

Blowing into a conch may offer a novel solution to easing sleep apnoea symptoms, suggests a study conducted by Jaipur researchers. The traditional practice showed promise over deep breathing techniques in improving sleep quality and oxygen levels.

The study, led by Dr. Krishna K Sharma from the Eternal Heart Care Centre, involved 30 individuals aged 19-65 with moderate obstructive sleep apnoea. Participants were divided into two groups: one practiced conch blowing, and the other engaged in deep-breathing exercises.

Results published in the European Respiratory Journal Open Research indicated a 34% reduction in daytime sleepiness among the conch-blowing group. Dr. Sharma observed enhanced muscle strength in the upper airway, proposing conch blowing as a potential therapy for sleep apnoea sufferers.

(With inputs from agencies.)