Ancient Conch Blowing Reimagined As Sleep Apnoea Remedy

Researchers from Jaipur suggest that blowing into a conch, a traditional yogic exercise, may alleviate obstructive sleep apnoea symptoms better than deep breathing exercises. A study showed improvements in sleep quality and oxygen levels among the conch-blowing group, prompting plans for larger trials to confirm these findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Blowing into a conch may offer a novel solution to easing sleep apnoea symptoms, suggests a study conducted by Jaipur researchers. The traditional practice showed promise over deep breathing techniques in improving sleep quality and oxygen levels.

The study, led by Dr. Krishna K Sharma from the Eternal Heart Care Centre, involved 30 individuals aged 19-65 with moderate obstructive sleep apnoea. Participants were divided into two groups: one practiced conch blowing, and the other engaged in deep-breathing exercises.

Results published in the European Respiratory Journal Open Research indicated a 34% reduction in daytime sleepiness among the conch-blowing group. Dr. Sharma observed enhanced muscle strength in the upper airway, proposing conch blowing as a potential therapy for sleep apnoea sufferers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

