New Studies Highlight Potential Eye Risks Linked to GLP-1 Drugs in Diabetes Management

Two new studies have revealed potential eye health risks linked to the use of GLP-1 drugs, commonly prescribed for diabetes management and weight loss. These medications, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, could increase the likelihood of developing serious eye conditions such as non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION), also known as an eye stroke.

The studies examined medical records of over 340,000 people with type 2 diabetes in the United States and found a slightly elevated risk of NAION in patients taking these drugs, contrary to previous assumptions. One study indicated a modest increase in NAION cases, while the other did not find a significant link. However, both studies noted a rise in diabetic retinopathy cases among users.

As GLP-1 drugs continue to offer significant benefits in managing diabetes and combating obesity, healthcare professionals urge a balanced consideration of the associated risks. Regular eye examinations and informed decision-making are vital, particularly for patients with existing risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or anatomical vulnerabilities in the optic nerve.

(With inputs from agencies.)