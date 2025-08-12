Left Menu

New Studies Highlight Potential Eye Risks Linked to GLP-1 Drugs in Diabetes Management

Recent research suggests a possible increased risk of serious eye conditions, such as non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION), associated with GLP-1 agonist drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide. Despite their benefits for diabetes and obesity, users should consider risks, especially in individuals with existing risk factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:35 IST
Two new studies have revealed potential eye health risks linked to the use of GLP-1 drugs, commonly prescribed for diabetes management and weight loss. These medications, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, could increase the likelihood of developing serious eye conditions such as non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION), also known as an eye stroke.

The studies examined medical records of over 340,000 people with type 2 diabetes in the United States and found a slightly elevated risk of NAION in patients taking these drugs, contrary to previous assumptions. One study indicated a modest increase in NAION cases, while the other did not find a significant link. However, both studies noted a rise in diabetic retinopathy cases among users.

As GLP-1 drugs continue to offer significant benefits in managing diabetes and combating obesity, healthcare professionals urge a balanced consideration of the associated risks. Regular eye examinations and informed decision-making are vital, particularly for patients with existing risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or anatomical vulnerabilities in the optic nerve.

