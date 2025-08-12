Left Menu

Revolutionary Findings: Towards a Blood Test for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Researchers at Cornell University have identified biomarkers in blood samples from patients with chronic fatigue syndrome, potentially advancing the development of a diagnostic blood test. By analyzing RNA particles in blood plasma, they found key differences indicating immune system dysregulation and T-cell exhaustion. This could pave the way for more accurate diagnostics.

In a groundbreaking study, Cornell University researchers have uncovered crucial biomarkers in the blood of chronic fatigue syndrome patients, marking significant progress toward a diagnostic blood test for the elusive condition.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, involved detailed analysis of RNA particles in blood plasma, comparing samples from affected individuals and healthy controls. The results revealed approximately 700 differences, shedding light on immune system disruptions and T-cell exhaustion among patients.

While the accuracy rate of the developed artificial intelligence model stands at 77 percent, further refinement is needed. Nevertheless, this discovery offers new hope in understanding and diagnosing a multifaceted condition that impacts the nervous, immune, and cardiovascular systems.

