Trump Declares Himself 'Acting President of Venezuela' Amid Tensions

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stirred international intrigue by declaring himself the 'Acting President of Venezuela' on his social media platform, Truth Social. The post, featuring Trump's image, listed him as holding the position starting January 2026 alongside his presidential terms in the U.S.

This controversial announcement comes on the heels of a large-scale U.S. military operation said to have captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been reportedly transported to New York, facing serious charges related to narco-terrorism conspiracy.

In the political shuffle, Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's vice president and oil minister, was sworn in as interim president last week. Trump asserts that Venezuela's vast oil reserves will be directed to the U.S., with him overseeing the funds' use to aid the populations of both countries.