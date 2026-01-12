Left Menu

Trump Declares Himself 'Acting President of Venezuela' Amid Tensions

In a surprising move, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social declaring himself 'Acting President of Venezuela.' This follows a U.S. strike capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Trump plans to oversee Venezuela's oil to benefit both nations, while Delcy Rodriguez acts as interim president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:23 IST
Trump Declares Himself 'Acting President of Venezuela' Amid Tensions
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stirred international intrigue by declaring himself the 'Acting President of Venezuela' on his social media platform, Truth Social. The post, featuring Trump's image, listed him as holding the position starting January 2026 alongside his presidential terms in the U.S.

This controversial announcement comes on the heels of a large-scale U.S. military operation said to have captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been reportedly transported to New York, facing serious charges related to narco-terrorism conspiracy.

In the political shuffle, Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's vice president and oil minister, was sworn in as interim president last week. Trump asserts that Venezuela's vast oil reserves will be directed to the U.S., with him overseeing the funds' use to aid the populations of both countries.

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026