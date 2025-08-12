Mizoram's Battle Against HIV: Uniting for Awareness and Prevention

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has highlighted a concerning statistic: 97.38% of HIV infections in the state occur due to unprotected sex and needle sharing. This revelation came as he launched an intensified Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign on HIV.

Dramatically increasing awareness efforts are crucial, especially in villages and border regions, as the infection is widespread across Mizoram. The Chief Minister stressed the urgency of innovative prevention practices alongside the current awareness levels to further combat the disease.

Both Lalduhoma and Health Minister Lalrinpuii urged community leaders, health workers, and organizations like the Young Mizo Association to collaborate in spreading awareness. Despite Mizoram's commendable status among states with effective HIV prevention programs, vigilance remains necessary.

