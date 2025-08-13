Tripura's Health Sector Strengthened with New GDMO Appointments

In a significant development for Tripura's healthcare sector, 216 new General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) have been appointed following recommendations by the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). The appointments were announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha, who expressed his optimism for the state's medical services.

Although these appointments mark a successful recruitment drive, challenges remain. The TPSC could not suggest candidates for nine posts specifically reserved for persons with disabilities, indicating areas for future improvement. Furthermore, while the government aimed to recruit 72 specialist doctors, only 45 qualified candidates were available.

The newly appointed GDMOs will join the ranks before the Durga Puja festivities, signaling the government's commitment to enhancing public healthcare. This concerted recruitment drive represents one of the largest of its kind in recent years, responding to the growing need for medical professionals in government hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)