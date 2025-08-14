Brazil Defends 'Mais Medicos' Amid US Criticism

Brazil's Health Minister, Alexandre Padilha, has vowed that the country's 'Mais Medicos' program will endure despite criticism from the United States. The comments came shortly after the Trump administration intensified its sanctions against a Cuban initiative to send doctors abroad, including to Brazil.

Padilha defended the program, asserting its life-saving impact and approval from the Brazilian populace. The initiative currently employs nearly 25,000 medical professionals, although it remains unclear how many are Cuban nationals.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed visa restrictions affecting Brazilian, Grenadan, and other officials connected to what he termed Cuba's coercive labor export program. Brazil maintains its commitment to the initiative, dismissing allegations of forced labor.

