Left Menu

Brazil Defends 'Mais Medicos' Amid US Criticism

Brazil's Health Minister Alexandre Padilha defends the 'Mais Medicos' program against US criticism, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio imposes visa restrictions on officials linked to Cuba's doctor export initiative. Brazil insists the program, involving 25,000 medical professionals, benefits its citizens and will persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:23 IST
Brazil Defends 'Mais Medicos' Amid US Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's Health Minister, Alexandre Padilha, has vowed that the country's 'Mais Medicos' program will endure despite criticism from the United States. The comments came shortly after the Trump administration intensified its sanctions against a Cuban initiative to send doctors abroad, including to Brazil.

Padilha defended the program, asserting its life-saving impact and approval from the Brazilian populace. The initiative currently employs nearly 25,000 medical professionals, although it remains unclear how many are Cuban nationals.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed visa restrictions affecting Brazilian, Grenadan, and other officials connected to what he termed Cuba's coercive labor export program. Brazil maintains its commitment to the initiative, dismissing allegations of forced labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025