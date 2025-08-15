Left Menu

Controversy Over Medical Officer Appointments in Tripura

The Tripura Human Rights Commission has advised pausing appointments for medical officers who scored 30 or less out of 100 in recruitment exams. The commission raised concerns over low-scoring candidates potentially impacting healthcare quality. Reports from relevant departments are awaited to assess the situation further.

  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has expressed concern over the appointment of medical officers in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, recommending the suspension of appointments for candidates who scored 30 or less in recruitment exams.

The list, published on August 13 by the Tripura Public Service Commission (TSPC), revealed that several candidates scored as low as 14, 19, 20, and 21 out of 100. Following this revelation, the THRC, led by Chairman Justice (Rtd) Arindam Lodh, has requested detailed reports from the TSPC and state health officials.

The THRC emphasized the importance of citizens' right to proper healthcare, as enshrined under Article 27 of the Indian Constitution, and warned that appointing low-scoring candidates could jeopardize citizens' healthcare rights and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

