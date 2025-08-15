Aid Cuts Threaten Maternal Health Progress in Malawi

USAID budget reductions are poised to significantly impact maternal health services in aid-dependent Malawi, where obstetric fistula cases are managed. With dwindling global aid, the Bwaila Fistula Care Centre stands as the lone facility offering specialized surgery and rehabilitation for fistula patients.

The situation could potentially reverse gains made against maternal health challenges. UNFPA's financial support, already strained, further pressures the clinic to potentially downsize operations, putting patients like Linafe Lloyd at risk. These services emphasize rehabilitation and community reintegration for women affected by fistulas.

As global aid shrinks, urgent calls arise for alternative funding solutions. Stakeholders stress sustainable models to address the needs of young women susceptible to fistula, focusing on long-term support and awareness to prevent relapses into previous poor conditions.