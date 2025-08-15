Heatwave Hits Kolkata Parade: Children Hospitalized
During Kolkata's state-level Independence Day programme, 39 students participating in a parade fell ill. The students, affected by the hot and humid weather, were admitted to SSKM Hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that all are stable after suffering dehydration and visited them at the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Several school children reportedly fell ill while participating in Kolkata's state-level Independence Day programme on Friday, according to official sources.
A total of 39 students, who were part of the parade at Red Road, were taken to SSKM Hospital after showing symptoms of illness.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the event, taking the guard of honour, and visited the children at the hospital. She attributed their condition to the hot, humid weather and rain, which led to dehydration. Thankfully, all affected students are now stable and have received meals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Boosts Durga Puja Grant Amid Political Storm
Mamata Banerjee to Assess Flood Damage in West Bengal Amidst Criticism of Water Management
Language Row: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Supports Mamata Banerjee Against Delhi Police Remarks
BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Religious Politics Over Durga Puja Grant
Mamata Banerjee Slams DVC for 'Man-Made Catastrophe' Amid Unprecedented Flooding