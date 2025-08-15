Heatwave Hits Kolkata Parade: Children Hospitalized

Several school children reportedly fell ill while participating in Kolkata's state-level Independence Day programme on Friday, according to official sources.

A total of 39 students, who were part of the parade at Red Road, were taken to SSKM Hospital after showing symptoms of illness.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the event, taking the guard of honour, and visited the children at the hospital. She attributed their condition to the hot, humid weather and rain, which led to dehydration. Thankfully, all affected students are now stable and have received meals.

(With inputs from agencies.)