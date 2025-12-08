Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Border Directive: Striking a Stance on Security

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her visit to Cooch Behar, urged police to enforce stricter border security measures. She criticized the Border Security Force for alleged wrongful deportations and addressed concerns over Assam's administrative actions affecting Bengal citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:15 IST
During a visit to the border district of Cooch Behar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed law enforcement to adopt a more assertive security stance. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order, Banerjee directed police to enhance naka-checks along border areas.

Banerjee expressed criticism towards alleged interference by the Border Security Force and the central government, citing the case of Sunali Khatun, who faced wrongful deportation. She accused the BSF of continuing to push back Indian citizens, even those with valid documents.

In a broader critique, Banerjee targeted the BJP and raised issues with NRC-related notices sent by Assam to the Rajbanshi community in Bengal. She stressed the necessity for inter-state communication on criminal matters while asserting that Bengal police should prevent unwarranted arrests by external states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

