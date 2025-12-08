Mamata Banerjee's Border Directive: Striking a Stance on Security
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her visit to Cooch Behar, urged police to enforce stricter border security measures. She criticized the Border Security Force for alleged wrongful deportations and addressed concerns over Assam's administrative actions affecting Bengal citizens.
- Country:
- India
During a visit to the border district of Cooch Behar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed law enforcement to adopt a more assertive security stance. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order, Banerjee directed police to enhance naka-checks along border areas.
Banerjee expressed criticism towards alleged interference by the Border Security Force and the central government, citing the case of Sunali Khatun, who faced wrongful deportation. She accused the BSF of continuing to push back Indian citizens, even those with valid documents.
In a broader critique, Banerjee targeted the BJP and raised issues with NRC-related notices sent by Assam to the Rajbanshi community in Bengal. She stressed the necessity for inter-state communication on criminal matters while asserting that Bengal police should prevent unwarranted arrests by external states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
- Cooch Behar
- border security
- BSF
- Assam
- NRC
- BJP
- Rajbanshi
- naka-check
ALSO READ
Tragic Blaze Exposes Assam’s Socio-Economic Struggles
Assam's Educational Boost: Scooters for Scholars and New Initiatives Unveiled
AI Revolution in Assam: Training Teachers and Crafting Curriculums at IIT-Guwahati
Clash Over Tiwa Inclusion Sparks Protest in Assam
Piracy Scandal Surrounds Blockbuster Assamese Film