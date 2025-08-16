Hot Beverages: The Scalding Truth Behind Your Comfort Drink

Penrith, Australia – The beloved ritual of sipping on a steamy cup of coffee or tea could be more hazardous than comforting if consumed too hot, according to emerging research. Hot beverages above 65°C are under scrutiny for potentially raising the risk of oesophageal cancer.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classified very hot drinks as 'probably carcinogenic to humans,' placing them in a risk category similar to red meat or indoor wood smoke. The temperature, rather than the drink itself, is to blame, with exaggerated effects observed in areas like South America, where mate is often consumed at around 70°C.

As studies expand to Western populations, a significant correlation emerges: frequent consumption of scalding beverages could damage the oesophagus and escalate cancer risks. The advice? Moderation and cooling methods, like mixing with milk or leaving lids open, to preserve health without sacrificing flavor.