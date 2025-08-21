Left Menu

Tragic Gas Leak at Maharashtra Pharma Plant: Four Dead

A nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district resulted in the deaths of four workers. The incident, which affected six workers in total, occurred at Medley Pharma in Boisar. The leak took place in the afternoon, with two individuals still receiving critical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:39 IST
A nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar district tragically claimed the lives of four workers, local officials reported on Thursday.

The deadly incident unfolded at Medley Pharma, situated in the industrial region of Boisar, approximately 130 kilometers from the city.

According to Vivekanand Kadam, head of Palghar district disaster management cell, the gas leak occurred between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, affecting staff. While six workers were immediately taken to a hospital, four succumbed later in the evening. The remaining two are currently receiving intense care at a local hospital's ICU.

